Body of whale found near Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach, says the carcass was found Thursday morning. The aquarium's Stranding Response Team towed the body to Craney Island near the mouth of the Elizabeth River.
