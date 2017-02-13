Bill that lets domestic violence victims carry concealed guns heads to Governor's desk
Victims of domestic violence would get early access to concealed handgun permits under a bill approved Monday by the state Senate. HB 1852 would allow those with protective orders to carry a concealed handgun after they apply for a permit.
