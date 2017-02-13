Bill that lets domestic violence vict...

Bill that lets domestic violence victims carry concealed guns heads to Governor's desk

Victims of domestic violence would get early access to concealed handgun permits under a bill approved Monday by the state Senate. HB 1852 would allow those with protective orders to carry a concealed handgun after they apply for a permit.

