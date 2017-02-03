Bill lets domestic violence victims carry concealed guns
The House of Delegates approved a bill Friday that would allow victims of domestic violence access to concealed handguns before being approved for a permit. HB 1852 would allow people with protective orders to carry a concealed handgun as long as they apply for a permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,490,557
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|49 min
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,147
|agape flights of venice florida
|1 hr
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
|Vito Hoehn
|Sat
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Feb 3
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC