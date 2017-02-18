Assembly OKs amendment to help surviv...

Assembly OKs amendment to help surviving spouses of disabled vets

Sunday

A constitutional amendment to expand a tax exemption for surviving spouses of disabled veterans has passed unanimously in the House and Senate. The amendment cleared the Senate on Friday after winning approval from the House on Feb. 6. It now goes to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who will have until late March to act on the measure.

