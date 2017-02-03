Amendment would help surviving spouse...

Amendment would help surviving spouses of disabled vets

A constitutional amendment to expand a tax exemption for surviving spouses of disabled veterans cleared the House Privileges and Elections Committee on Friday. Currently, such spouses get an exemption on the property taxes for the home in which they and their military-veteran partner lived.

