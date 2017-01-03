WVSP/Norfolk-Virginia Beach Afternoon Host Nick Cattles Exits; Successor Sought

MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH, VA afternoon host NICK CATTLES is leaving for an opportunity in BOSTON, which has prompted WVSP to look for his replacement. Qualified candidates will have the ability to host solo but also be a strong team player, must be a champion across all social media platforms and go beyond the headlines to create unique and compelling content.

