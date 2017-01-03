WVSP/Norfolk-Virginia Beach Afternoon...

WVSP/Norfolk-Virginia Beach Afternoon Host Nick Cattles Exits; Successor Sought

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAccess.com

MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH, VA afternoon host NICK CATTLES is leaving for an opportunity in BOSTON, which has prompted WVSP to look for his replacement. Qualified candidates will have the ability to host solo but also be a strong team player, must be a champion across all social media platforms and go beyond the headlines to create unique and compelling content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,470,898
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min mdbuilder 62,661
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 41 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... 12 hr Kiss9180 3
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 12 hr Me-n-yo-mama 835
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 17 hr Wounded Duck Daddy 1
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) Mon not naive 12
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC