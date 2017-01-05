When will the snow start? Hour-by-hou...

When will the snow start? Hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A winter storm watch is in effect for central and southeastern Virginia from Friday evening into Saturday as a winter storm heads for Central Virginia. A disturbance will cause some scattered light snow Thursday night into Friday morning, but a stronger system will bring snow that will start falling after the Friday evening commute and continue into Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,472,574
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 9 min Go Blue Forever 111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Lovey3639 62,716
At Home sucks (Sep '15) Thu Exgr1677 2
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) Wed Invisible 56
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Virginia Beach County was issued at January 06 at 9:41PM EST

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC