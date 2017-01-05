When will the snow start? Hour-by-hour look at winter storm in Virginia
A winter storm watch is in effect for central and southeastern Virginia from Friday evening into Saturday as a winter storm heads for Central Virginia. A disturbance will cause some scattered light snow Thursday night into Friday morning, but a stronger system will bring snow that will start falling after the Friday evening commute and continue into Saturday morning.
