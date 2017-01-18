Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Cash Dividend

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. , a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.0175 per share monthly cash dividend for shareholders of record of the Company's common stock on January 31, 2017, to be paid on or about February 28, 2017. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

