Vogel accused of foul play on campaign trail

A Virginia state senator has accused fellow Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Upperville, of foul play and rumor mongering in the campaign for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. In September, supporters of State Sen. Bryce E. Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, received an email from someone named Martha McDaniel who claimed that Reeves was engaging in an adulterous relationship with a campaign staffer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.