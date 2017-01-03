Vogel accused of foul play on campaig...

Vogel accused of foul play on campaign trail

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

A Virginia state senator has accused fellow Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Upperville, of foul play and rumor mongering in the campaign for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. In September, supporters of State Sen. Bryce E. Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, received an email from someone named Martha McDaniel who claimed that Reeves was engaging in an adulterous relationship with a campaign staffer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,471,695
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Mothra 62,692
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) 15 hr Invisible 56
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) 22 hr Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) 23 hr Cruiser42 47
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Tue tomin cali 2
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Virginia Beach County was issued at January 05 at 10:20AM EST

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC