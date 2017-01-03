Virginia newspaper takes the prize for best front page
The state is being slammed with weather so terrible that police said they responded to 527 weather related road accidents on what is being referred to as Snow Saturday. At a time when businesses, offices and schools are closed and most Virginians are taking refuge indoors, the Virginian Pilot is bringing some cheer to the frozen state with this clever front page.
