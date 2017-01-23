Virginia Mom Disappears With 2 Young ...

Virginia Mom Disappears With 2 Young Children After Blind Date

Virginia police issued a missing and endangered alert for a young mother and her two children who disappeared after she had been out on a blind date, according to her family. Police issued the alert for Monica Bogart Lamping, 29, after she stopped responding to her family's texts and calls and her home was destroyed by a mysterious fire, according to officials.

