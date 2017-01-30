Virginia lawmakers open to easing rul...

Virginia lawmakers open to easing rules on medical marijuana and possession

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Virginia won't be pulling a Colorado by decriminalizing marijuana this year. But the state might relax its penalties for possessing marijuana and its rules on who can use marijuana products for medical reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min Henry 1,487,464
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 63,042
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 10 hr Jeremy 16
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun Concerned Citizen 1
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Sun Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Sun Martin garey 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Jan 28 Larrym40country 37
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC