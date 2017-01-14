Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds...

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds ceremony for promotions, retirements

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Two lieutenants were promoted to Captain: Christina Mapes, who has served 22 years, and Alvie Culanding, who has served 19 and a half years. Culanding is the first Filipino captain of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,478,077
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,846
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs 17 hr Ozwad 1
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) 23 hr TRUMP keep them t... 113
News Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08) Sat PrestonCook 40
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
I am here Jan 10 The King of Va Beach 1
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC