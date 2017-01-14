Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds ceremony for promotions, retirements
Two lieutenants were promoted to Captain: Christina Mapes, who has served 22 years, and Alvie Culanding, who has served 19 and a half years. Culanding is the first Filipino captain of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,478,077
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,846
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|17 hr
|Ozwad
|1
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|TRUMP keep them t...
|113
|Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|PrestonCook
|40
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC