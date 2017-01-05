Virginia Beach ready and waiting for ...

Virginia Beach ready and waiting for winter weather

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Crews across Hampton Roads are preparing for the winter weather that is heading our way. In Virginia Beach, public works crews say there is 900 miles of roadway they will need to cover during the storm and they say they are ready to treat all of them.

