Virginia Beach ready and waiting for winter weather
Crews across Hampton Roads are preparing for the winter weather that is heading our way. In Virginia Beach, public works crews say there is 900 miles of roadway they will need to cover during the storm and they say they are ready to treat all of them.
Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
