Virginia Beach officials say theya re...

Virginia Beach officials say theya re ready for winter weather

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

As of Friday evening, traffic is flowing on Virginia Beach roads, but that won't the be the case come Saturday morning when all the cars will be replaced by snow plows. "We certainly want to reach out to our citizens and tell them we are doing everything we can to prepare," Sessoms added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min MICHA 1,472,729
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 7 hr Go Blue Forever 111
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Lovey3639 62,716
At Home sucks (Sep '15) Thu Exgr1677 2
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) Wed Invisible 56
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Virginia Beach County was issued at January 07 at 3:46AM EST

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC