Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 ye...

Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years for Quick Mart robbery

10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A 38-year-old Virginia Beach man was sentenced Monday to serve 15 years in prison for the 2016 robbery of a Quick Mart convenience store. According to court documents, Michael Shawn Weaver was armed with an airsoft gun when he entered the store on May 1, 2016.

Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

