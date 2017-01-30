Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years for Quick Mart robbery
A 38-year-old Virginia Beach man was sentenced Monday to serve 15 years in prison for the 2016 robbery of a Quick Mart convenience store. According to court documents, Michael Shawn Weaver was armed with an airsoft gun when he entered the store on May 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,487,454
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,042
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Jeremy
|16
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Sun
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Jan 28
|Larrym40country
|37
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC