Virginia Beach man sentenced to 10 yr...

Virginia Beach man sentenced to 10 yrs. after over 5K child porn videos found on computer

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

According to court documents, Florin was first identified sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer network by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Beach Police Department. After a search warrant was executed at Florin's residence over 5,000 videos of child pornography and child erotica were found on Florin's computer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,485,699
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Paris 63,007
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) 5 hr bennie 4
Alexander Park (Aug '10) 9 hr JonnyB 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 15 hr meghan walker 121
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC