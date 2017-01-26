Virginia Beach man sentenced to 10 yrs. after over 5K child porn videos found on computer
According to court documents, Florin was first identified sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer network by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Beach Police Department. After a search warrant was executed at Florin's residence over 5,000 videos of child pornography and child erotica were found on Florin's computer.
