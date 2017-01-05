Virginia Beach couple wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

Charles Leisure answered the phone to get some good news from his wife Janet as she told him that the ticket he had bought for the December 27 drawing was worth a million dollars! The winning numbers were 2-28-30-38-39, and the Mega Ball number was 11. Charles used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket. If it had matched all six numbers, the Leisures would have won a jackpot estimated at $85 million.

