Virginia Beach companies expanding, creating jobs
MATBOCK, which was founded in Virginia Beach in 2010, is more than doubling its size to accommodate growth and innovations in product lines, according to a city news release. The firm develops unique military gear and has a stake in a business that makes an oxygen plasma generator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,479,625
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|Alex
|27
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|asiegler
|2,358
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Brian_G
|62,878
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|marv
|34
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|WTF
|114
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 14
|Ozwad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC