Virginia Beach companies expanding, creating jobs

MATBOCK, which was founded in Virginia Beach in 2010, is more than doubling its size to accommodate growth and innovations in product lines, according to a city news release. The firm develops unique military gear and has a stake in a business that makes an oxygen plasma generator.

