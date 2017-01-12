Virginia Beach City Manager answers q...

Virginia Beach City Manager answers questions, concerns over proposed Atlantic Ave. change

14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

City Manager Dave Hansen stood in front of dozens inside the Virginia Beach Convention Center Thursday night fielding questions about the proposed redesign of Atlantic Avenue . The proposal would eliminate the connection of Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue where the resort end of the oceanfront meets the residential north end.

