Virginia Beach City Manager answers questions, concerns over proposed Atlantic Ave. change
City Manager Dave Hansen stood in front of dozens inside the Virginia Beach Convention Center Thursday night fielding questions about the proposed redesign of Atlantic Avenue . The proposal would eliminate the connection of Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue where the resort end of the oceanfront meets the residential north end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,476,942
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|Jan 10
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Jan 10
|Porrus Poope
|19
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|El-massah shabeeb
|57
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC