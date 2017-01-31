Virginia-Beach 16 mins ago 2:32 p.m.Woman accused of arson turns herself in

Virginia-Beach 16 mins ago 2:32 p.m.W...

Woman accused of arson turns herself in

Firefighters were called out to the residence in the 4400 block of Silverleaf Drive shortly after midnight on January 27. Arriving firefighters did not find any active fire, but located a potted plant that had been set on fire next to the front door. Although the fire was out, about a two-foot stretch of vinyl siding on the front porch had been damaged.

