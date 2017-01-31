Virginia-Beach 16 mins ago 2:32 p.m.Woman accused of arson turns herself in
Firefighters were called out to the residence in the 4400 block of Silverleaf Drive shortly after midnight on January 27. Arriving firefighters did not find any active fire, but located a potted plant that had been set on fire next to the front door. Although the fire was out, about a two-foot stretch of vinyl siding on the front porch had been damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|1,487,963
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Mothra
|63,050
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Jan 29
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Jan 28
|Larrym40country
|37
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC