Virginia Beach 10-year-old named St. Baldrick's Foundation 2017 Ambassador
When Abby became cancer free the second time, she learned she had developed a severe disease from a bone marrow transplant, causing her kidneys to fail. Doctors did not expect her to survive for more than 48 hours, but she beat the odds and recovered.
