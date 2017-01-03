Victims identified after mass-shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

A volunteer firefighter from Virginia was among the five people shot to death by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale International airport Friday afternoon, family members revealed as investigators were still scouring the airport's blood-splattered Terminal 2 for evidence. Terry Andres was at the airport to go on vacation with his wife when 26-year-old Esteban Santiago opened fire inside the busy airport, prompting scores of terrified travelers to run for their lives onto the tarmac.

