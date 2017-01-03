Victims identified after mass-shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A volunteer firefighter from Virginia was among the five people shot to death by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale International airport Friday afternoon, family members revealed as investigators were still scouring the airport's blood-splattered Terminal 2 for evidence. Terry Andres was at the airport to go on vacation with his wife when 26-year-old Esteban Santiago opened fire inside the busy airport, prompting scores of terrified travelers to run for their lives onto the tarmac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,473,433
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Mothra
|62,728
|Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15)
|10 hr
|Dirty dirty
|3
|Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|barb
|3
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|At Home sucks (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Exgr1677
|2
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Jan 4
|Invisible
|56
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC