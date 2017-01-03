Va. National Guard Staged, Ready to R...

Va. National Guard Staged, Ready to Respond

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Release from the Virginia National Guard: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. -- The Virginia National Guard has approximately 200 personnel staged and ready Jan. 7, 2017, at guard readiness centers through the Hampton Roads area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min OBAMANATION 1,473,528
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr OzRitz 62,732
Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15) 13 hr Dirty dirty 3
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) 13 hr barb 3
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Go Blue Forever 111
At Home sucks (Sep '15) Thu Exgr1677 2
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) Jan 4 Invisible 56
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC