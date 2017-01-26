Va. House backs bill to allow sale of high-proof grain alcohol
Legislation to allow the sale of high-proof grain alcohol in Virginia ABC stores passed the House of Delegates Wednesday after protections were added to ease concerns that the availability of Everclear could intensify drinking-related problems on college campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,485,542
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|34 min
|JonnyB
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,003
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|meghan walker
|121
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC