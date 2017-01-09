Va. Beach Sheriff's Office kitchen provides 300 meals to crews at forefront of storm
Jail officials say the kitchen staff provided over 300 hot meals over the weekend to V-DOT plow drivers, the City of Virginia Beach Emergency Operations Center and those from the National Guard responding to the winter storm. The kitchen is not normally open on the weekends but they wanted to take action and help out the people at the forefront of the storm.
