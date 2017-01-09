Va. Beach Sheriff's Office kitchen pr...

Va. Beach Sheriff's Office kitchen provides 300 meals to crews at forefront of storm

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Jail officials say the kitchen staff provided over 300 hot meals over the weekend to V-DOT plow drivers, the City of Virginia Beach Emergency Operations Center and those from the National Guard responding to the winter storm. The kitchen is not normally open on the weekends but they wanted to take action and help out the people at the forefront of the storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,474,961
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 37 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,803
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) 5 hr Agrumia 3
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) Mon El-massah shabeeb 57
Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15) Mon El-massah shabeeb 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sun Paul 97
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Jan 7 barb 3
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC