Va. Beach Firefighters training change may affect residents Read Story Ali Weatherton
For the past several years the fire department trained its recruits to the advanced EMT level, but starting next Thursday training will be at the basic level. Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters President William Bailey is upset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,480,329
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|mdbuilder
|62,905
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Alex
|27
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Jan 16
|marv
|34
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|WTF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC