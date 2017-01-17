Va. Beach Firefighters training chang...

Va. Beach Firefighters training change may affect residents Read Story Ali Weatherton

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

For the past several years the fire department trained its recruits to the advanced EMT level, but starting next Thursday training will be at the basic level. Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters President William Bailey is upset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,480,329
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min mdbuilder 62,905
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Me Impressed 7,992
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Tue Alex 27
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue asiegler 2,358
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Jan 16 marv 34
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Jan 15 WTF 114
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC