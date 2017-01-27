Utility work to affect traffic in two...

Utility work to affect traffic in two areas of Virginia Beach

Sewer line maintenance and repairs will affect traffic in two locations over the weekend - Virginia Beach Boulevard from Kings Grant Road to Mustang Trail, and Princess Anne Road near the intersection of Newtown Road. On Saturday, Jan. 28, on Virginia Beach Boulevard, two eastbound lanes will be closed between Kings Grant Road and North Lynnhaven Road, and three eastbound lanes will be closed from North Lynnhaven Road to Mustang Trail.

