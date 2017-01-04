Two men arrested for string of robberies in Virginia Beach
On January 3 at 4:41 p.m., a black male entered the Cricket Wireless on South Independence Boulevard. The man pulled out a gun and demanded cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,471,793
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|62,706
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Invisible
|56
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Wed
|Cruiser42
|47
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC