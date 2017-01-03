The South Braces for Storm of Snow and Ice
With a devastating winter storm seizing half of the U.S. in its snowy grip, bringing snow and ice, states across the South warned residents Friday to stay off the roads and stock up on food. "This is a very serious weather event," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,472,696
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|At Home sucks (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Exgr1677
|2
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Invisible
|56
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Jan 4
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|Cruiser42
|47
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC