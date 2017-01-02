Students raising money for Virginia Beach teacher injured in deadly fire
Students at First Colonial High School are raising thousands of dollars for a teacher after learning he was injured in a deadly fire over the weekend. According to our sister station, WTVR, two people died; former Richmond Public School principal John Lane and his wife Janet Hall-Lane.
