Students raising money for Virginia Beach teacher injured in deadly fire

Students at First Colonial High School are raising thousands of dollars for a teacher after learning he was injured in a deadly fire over the weekend. According to our sister station, WTVR, two people died; former Richmond Public School principal John Lane and his wife Janet Hall-Lane.

