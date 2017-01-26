Student arrested for having gun at Virginia Beach high school
The student, 19-year-old Leevonte Akeem Mullen, has been charged with possessing a firearm on school property. He also faces disciplinary action at school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Badjudgment
|1,485,922
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,009
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|14 hr
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|meghan walker
|121
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC