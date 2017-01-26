Student arrested for having gun at Vi...

Student arrested for having gun at Virginia Beach high school

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The student, 19-year-old Leevonte Akeem Mullen, has been charged with possessing a firearm on school property. He also faces disciplinary action at school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Badjudgment 1,485,922
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,009
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) 14 hr bennie 4
Alexander Park (Aug '10) 18 hr JonnyB 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Thu meghan walker 121
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC