STR: US hotel results for week ending...

STR: US hotel results for week ending 21 January

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 15-21 January 2017, according to data from STR . In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy increased 0.3% to 56.3%, and average daily rate rose 4.6% to US$122.34.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,486,311
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Brian_G 63,017
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 10 hr Stumbass 117
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 10 hr Leslye Dane Brown 2,359
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) Thu bennie 4
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Thu JonnyB 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Thu meghan walker 121
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,312 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC