STR: US hotel results for week ending 21 January
The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 15-21 January 2017, according to data from STR . In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy increased 0.3% to 56.3%, and average daily rate rose 4.6% to US$122.34.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,486,311
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Brian_G
|63,017
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Stumbass
|117
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|Leslye Dane Brown
|2,359
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Thu
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Thu
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|meghan walker
|121
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC