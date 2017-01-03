Southern US snowstorm to bury southeastern New England next
The winter storm that brought significant snow and ice to the southern United States will continue to spread up the I-95 corridor of the Northeast into Saturday evening. After unleashing more than 6 inches of snow across western and northern North Carolina, heavy snow will continue to produce similar totals from The Delmarva Peninsula to southeastern New England into Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|The Eternal Axe
|1,473,786
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|don t drink the k...
|62,754
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|FrankieD
|96
|Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15)
|Sat
|Dirty dirty
|3
|Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10)
|Sat
|barb
|3
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|At Home sucks (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Exgr1677
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC