Southern US snowstorm to bury southea...

Southern US snowstorm to bury southeastern New England next

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

The winter storm that brought significant snow and ice to the southern United States will continue to spread up the I-95 corridor of the Northeast into Saturday evening. After unleashing more than 6 inches of snow across western and northern North Carolina, heavy snow will continue to produce similar totals from The Delmarva Peninsula to southeastern New England into Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min The Eternal Axe 1,473,786
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min don t drink the k... 62,754
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 7 hr FrankieD 96
Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15) Sat Dirty dirty 3
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Sat barb 3
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Go Blue Forever 111
At Home sucks (Sep '15) Jan 5 Exgr1677 2
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,842 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC