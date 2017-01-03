Soldier charged with causing a fatal ...

Soldier charged with causing a fatal crash on military base while racing

Federal authorities blame a 22-year-old soldier for a fatal wreck in August on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, claiming he was racing another vehicle at the time of the crash. But a defense attorney for Jonathan Richard argues his client is not guilty.

