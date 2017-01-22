Social media threat made against a Virginia Beach High School
Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent an alert out to parents and students about a social media threat made towards Salem High School. Eileen Cox, an official with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, says the administration is well aware of the incident resulting in a police investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Teaman
|1,483,199
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,981
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Sat
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06)
|Jan 19
|Suezanne
|4
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|Jan 17
|Alex
|27
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC