Snowplow rescues woman in labor, deli...

Snowplow rescues woman in labor, delivers to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake during the weekend storm. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported that Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital with his wife Stephanie around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 49 min Cheech the Conser... 1,474,660
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr don t drink the k... 62,793
Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09) 14 hr El-massah shabeeb 57
Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15) 14 hr El-massah shabeeb 4
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sun Paul 97
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Jan 7 barb 3
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 111
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC