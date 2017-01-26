Six's gripping action scenes pump up SEAL team tale
Six , which airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on the History Channel, is based on the work of the elite anti-terrorist force known as the Navy SEALs, and specifically its Team 6 -- the best of the best, the most secretive of the secret. Walton Goggins, from Justified and Vice Principals , plays team leader Richard Taggart.
