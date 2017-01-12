Shenandoah Schools OK $12.2M Capital Plan
The plan calls for $3.8 million in maintenance, transportation, athletics and physical education spending in fiscal 2018. The annual amount decreases to almost $1.2 million by fiscal 2022.
