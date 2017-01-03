Several schools closed in Virginia due to winter storm
The Virginian-Pilot reports that public schools in Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach will be closed Monday. Isle of Wight County, Newport News, York County, public schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Henry
|1,473,890
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Paul
|97
|Any girls wanna talk dirty /trade on snapchat ?... (May '15)
|Sat
|Dirty dirty
|3
|Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10)
|Sat
|barb
|3
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|At Home sucks (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Exgr1677
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC