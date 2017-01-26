Senate finance kills Va. tuition bills
Students wearing red tape reading "no voice" protested the University of Virginia Board of Visitors decision to raise tuition in their meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,485,542
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|34 min
|JonnyB
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,003
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|meghan walker
|121
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC