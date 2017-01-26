Senate finance kills Va. tuition bills

Senate finance kills Va. tuition bills

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Students wearing red tape reading "no voice" protested the University of Virginia Board of Visitors decision to raise tuition in their meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,485,542
Alexander Park (Aug '10) 34 min JonnyB 19
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,003
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 6 hr meghan walker 121
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC