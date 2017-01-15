Secretary of Navy presents high-level...

Secretary of Navy presents high-level awards at Virginia Beach ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus presented high-level awards to several active-duty and former members of the East and West Coast Naval Special Warfare Commands. 160204-N-ZZ999-110 WASHINGTON The Silver Star medal is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States armed forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,478,687
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 4 hr marv 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,872
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) 18 hr WTF 114
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Sat Ozwad 1
News Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08) Sat PrestonCook 40
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,570 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC