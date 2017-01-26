SBIC Recognizes 2016 Beyond Green Award Winners
The National Institute of Building Sciences Sustainable Buildings Industry Council recognized the 2016 Beyond Green High-Performance Building and Community Awards winners on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at the Beyond Green Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Tally and held during Building Innovation 2017: The National Institute of Building Sciences Fifth Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, D.C. The Honor Award, the top prize in the High-Performance Buildings Category, went to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach for the Foundation's sustainable project.
