SBIC Recognizes 2016 Beyond Green Awa...

SBIC Recognizes 2016 Beyond Green Award Winners

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Building Operating Management

The National Institute of Building Sciences Sustainable Buildings Industry Council recognized the 2016 Beyond Green High-Performance Building and Community Awards winners on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at the Beyond Green Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Tally and held during Building Innovation 2017: The National Institute of Building Sciences Fifth Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, D.C. The Honor Award, the top prize in the High-Performance Buildings Category, went to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach for the Foundation's sustainable project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,485,733
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Paris 63,007
prostitutes in ocean view (May '12) 10 hr bennie 4
Alexander Park (Aug '10) 14 hr JonnyB 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 20 hr meghan walker 121
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC