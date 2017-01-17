Sanjo selects Virginia Beach firm for construction of North American headquarters
The Miller Group in Virginia Beach said Wednesday that it has been selected by Sanjo Corte Fino to develop and construct the Spanish company's first North American headquarters in Virginia Beach. Sanjo Corte Fino, located in Barcelona, said last summer that it would build a $17.5 million, 24,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Progress Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,479,943
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|37 min
|Panks
|62,886
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|7,988
|CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Alex
|27
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|marv
|34
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|WTF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC