Sanjo selects Virginia Beach firm for construction of North American headquarters

The Miller Group in Virginia Beach said Wednesday that it has been selected by Sanjo Corte Fino to develop and construct the Spanish company's first North American headquarters in Virginia Beach. Sanjo Corte Fino, located in Barcelona, said last summer that it would build a $17.5 million, 24,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Progress Lane.

