Regent University says student was attacked on campus

11 hrs ago

Regent University says a student was treated for minor injuries after an attack on campus and police are searching for a suspect. The private Virginia Beach university said in a statement that an assault was reported at a residence hall early Tuesday morning.

Virginia Beach, VA

