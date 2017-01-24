Previewing the Polar Plunge on Coast Live
Talking with a special local athlete and organizer, we get the a preview of the upcoming 25th Anniversary Polar Plunge. The 25th anniversary Polar PlungeA Festival benefiting Special Olympics Virginia, February 3-4, 2017 in Virginia Beach at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|cathy1691823
|1,485,173
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Moses Morales
|120
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC