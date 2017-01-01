Police investigate New Yeara s Day shooting in Virginia Beach
SATURDAY'S GAMES NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Milwaukee 116, Chicago 96 MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL IUPUI 89, W. Illinois 71 Jacksonville St Saturday 1. Villanova beat No. 10 Creighton 80-70.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,470,039
|Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10)
|19 min
|not naive
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Freeball McSatchel
|36
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Austin McBride
|25
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|Sat
|RushFan666
|4
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC