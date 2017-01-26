Pas de Deux: Former - Cats' dancer fi...

Pas de Deux: Former - Cats' dancer finds joy teaching in Durham

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Michael Barriskill, 49, teaches advanced students Jan. 20, 2017, at the Barriskill Dance Theatre School in Durham he cofounded with Elliott Pack. Michael Barriskill, 49, teaches advanced students Jan. 20, 2017, at the Barriskill Dance Theatre School in Durham he cofounded with Elliott Pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,487,174
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min mdbuilder 63,029
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 18 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Sun Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Sun Martin garey 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sat Larrym40country 37
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Fri Stumbass 117
See all Virginia Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Beach Forum Now

Virginia Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Virginia Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Virginia Beach, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC