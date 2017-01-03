Operation Blessing looking for snow removal volunteers Read Story Staff

Operation Blessing looking for snow r...

Operation Blessing is activating its "Snow Buddies" volunteer snow removal program and is calling for local volunteers to help residents in need throughout Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake starting Sunday morning. Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization headquartered in Virginia Beach, is partnering with the City of Norfolk Emergency Management and the City of Virginia Beach Emergency Management to as the organization coordinates volunteers.

