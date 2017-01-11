New year, new push for neighborhood watch programs in Virginia Beach
The shooting death of one of their own fuels many in the Chimney Hill neighborhood's latest push for a neighborhood watch program. Christine Bender was shot dead in front of her home December 4, leaving Richelle Jones and others in the neighborhood stunned.
